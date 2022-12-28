Create New Account
Nine of The mRNA Injection Oversights in the U.S. Were Actually in Communist China!?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/629031

Summary：When Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), was enforcing the Chinese Communist Party-virus vaccine mandated across the U.S, they set up oversight stations to collect data and information, and nine of these stations were actually set up in Communist China. Among them, one was even overseen by the People’s Liberation Army.

