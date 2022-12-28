Nine of The mRNA Injection Oversights in the U.S. Were Actually in Communist China!?

https://gnews.org/articles/629031
Summary：When Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), was enforcing the Chinese Communist Party-virus vaccine mandated across the U.S, they set up oversight stations to collect data and information, and nine of these stations were actually set up in Communist China. Among them, one was even overseen by the People’s Liberation Army.
