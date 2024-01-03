Create New Account
Your Own Personal Revolution Pt 4: Find Allies and Support
Neroke-5
This is where you start to extend yourself and your changes beyond yourself. Start talking to people to figure out who's sympathetic to who and who might be hostile. Be advised here that there will be some surprises. The first of many that you'll encounter.

