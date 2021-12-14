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Eric Swalwell says that the J6 committee is going to hold public hearings in 2022 where they will “animate exactly what happened,” similar to the 2nd (sham) impeachment of Trump.
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30 views • December 14, 2021
Lol, how did that work out for you? I’ve got my popcorn ready 🍿
The narrative they are trying to sell is hilarious. Listen to Eric’s last sentence in the clip above.
“I think you’re going to find that this is a party, the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, that has become more comfortable with violence than voting when it relates to elections.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
The narrative they are trying to sell is hilarious. Listen to Eric’s last sentence in the clip above.
“I think you’re going to find that this is a party, the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, that has become more comfortable with violence than voting when it relates to elections.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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