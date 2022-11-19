OBEYING OUR LORD'S COMMANDMENTS 2

Matthew 5:38-48; Colossians 3:12-17, 20221119





Summary:

Matthew 5:44-48:



Our LORD Jesus Christ commands Christians to be perfect just as His Father, our Almighty Heavenly JEHOVAH GOD, is Perfect in Matthew 5:48

The evidence of being considered GOD’s children is related to our obeying the 4 Commandments in Matthew 5:44:

Love our enemies whom we don’t love in contrast to the Old Law Bless in GOD’s Name those who curse or use evil words on us Do good things and be sincerely hospitable to those who hate us or have caused irreparable harm or loss to us or those we know Offer a compassionate intercessory prayer of GOD’s Grace, Mercy, Peace, and Love, Repentance for those who, in arrogance and controlled by the devil, despitefully abuse us, and deliberately persecute us

Any attempts of “but,” “if,” “and,” “however,” “or,” “you don’t know how,” to excuse ourselves out of GOD’s Commandments disqualify us as children of our Father in Heaven (Matthew 5:45)

Matthew 5:38-48



38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: 39 but I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. 40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloke also. 41 And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain. 42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; 45 that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? 47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? 48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

Amen!

Colossians 3:12-17

12 Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 13 forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. 15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. 17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him. Amen!