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Cheap Actors Can't Even Fake Dead
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173 views • March 09, 2022
The first casualty in war is the truth. But hey, who needs war when you have CIA paid media prostitutes? This world and yes this country has lied to me since birth. Over 16 unconstitutional was since Korea in 1950. Unless the liars are purged Scripture guarantees things will wax worse and worse. www.hudok.info (Legal and lawful establishment of right to contract)
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