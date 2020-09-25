Coup D'Etat against trump coming soon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Zionist Press are in on the ORCHESTRATED COUP D'ETAT that their Zionist Deep State is Planning. It's not looking good for Trump - he was too little too late in his "anti-censorship" demands and he is surrounded by enemies from Christopher Wray in the FBI to his his own Attorney General William Barr who is PRETENDING to be on trumps side while covertly working for Trump's Deep State enemies.
www.voxnews.com
Sign up for the mailing list because this channel will not last very long
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)