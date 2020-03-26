© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus Relief Package Screws The American Taxpayer Again - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • March 26, 2020
Americans are weighing the gravity and long term effects of the economic shut down and rejecting the stimulus bill that has now been proposed by Congress. We take calls from Americans to get their take on the bill. Owen Shroyer proposes a bill in 30 seconds that makes more sense. Tyler Nixon talks about the unconstitutional aspects of the forced economic shutdown and shelter in place orders. Savanah Hernandez reports on the media lies about respirators. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.