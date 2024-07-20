R N C ~ FAKE CHRISTIAN ABOMINATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them,
Take Heed That NO Man Deceive You!!!
That INCLUDES the Likes of Donald Trump ~ Franklin Graham ~ Hulk Hogan and a Host of Other's at The R.N.C. Convention and 99.9% of The World's So-Called Christians !!!
