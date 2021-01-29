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Climate Change 1-27-2021 001
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0 view • January 29, 2021
Biden's climate person was on TV telling the same tired story about climate change. We must act right now. We haven't a moment to lose. The sky is falling. Everyone wants a clean earth but this current climate change BS is nothing but a money and power grab by those in charge. Enough is enough.
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