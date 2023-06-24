Marshmellow Boy in his Soupy Sales Doctor outfit is back on the news - Oh Please - No - is he the best you got Cabal ? What a joke - this guy needs to be hung at Gitmo - Part A

This guy is such a Dwieb. What is a Dwieb you ask ? It means he is a Dork. What is a dork you ask - I can go on forever with this. You know what I mean

Now I just heard Mike Adams discuss his way to monetize our channels on Brighton . Is that cool or what ? In the meantime, we are holding the line down here in Medellin, Colombia and are excited that we just got on Air B n B to rent rooms in our luxury B n B here in town: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

