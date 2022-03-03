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Rohit Mattoo Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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0 view • March 03, 2022
Rohit was the Captain of the National Cricket team for India and he admits it was his religion - he had idoltry of sport. Rohit is from Northern India, which is mainly a muslim area. All his team members were muslim. The Lord allowed him to suffer a shoulder injury through the sport, but then the Lord healed him...and told him that he wanted him to work for him in the ministry of sharing the good news of the gospel with unbelievers. He shares how God provided for him supernaturally to go to bible study in Singapore and more...
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