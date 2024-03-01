US Sports Hockey Featuring: Devils @ Sharks 2/27 | NHL Highlights 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured course:

Winning Hockey Goaltending featuring Coach Richard Shulmistra

Great goaltending wins hockey games and championships. In this comprehensive video, Coach Richard Shulmistra draws upon his extensive playing and coaching experiences to explain the essential components needed to become a successful goaltender. The program was designed to help young players improve their fundamentals and understand the art and science of goaltending . It is also intended to help coaches provide comprehensive instruction on every facet of this challenging position. Among the topics covered are: skating and movement drills, techniques for saves and puck control, angles and the center line theory, strategies to handle the puck in a variety of game situations and much more. This video is an indispensable resource for goalies and coaches at every level of play.

Video credit:

NHL

