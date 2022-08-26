Glenn THESE news stories show America has ‘GONE INSANE’

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Glenn Beck
Aug 25, 2022 While prepping his radio show, Glenn says he realized that something about today feels different: ‘It feels like the most important day of my life, of my career.’ In this clip, Glenn describes some of the most INSANE news stories from around the world — like Joe Biden giving MORE money to Ukraine, Spotify ignoring Joe Rogan, and farmers protesting in Europe — to show just how much our world is changing. And if America doesn’t end this insanity soon, we’re at risk of becoming one of the darkest nations in the world…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeyWGpz4KJg