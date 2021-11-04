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The Whole Darn Health System Needs Reform (& We’re Searching for Influencers!)
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20 views • November 04, 2021
Charles Bens Ph.D. - Facilitator CEO of Healthy at Work - author "Pocket Guide to Health"
With the waking up of half the country over the danger and corruption of the health system, now makes a great time to turn the tables on the cartel - to reform the system into a more humane one, for both patients and providers.
Experienced at facilitating divisions among governments, CEOs, and senior staff, Dr. Bens also has expertise in true health and made a health market report card that should motivate any self-thinking American to care:
1. Controlling weight gain- F
2. Improving cancer survival- F
3. Controlling healthcare cost- F
4. Employer wellness ROI- F
5. Hospitals use integrative medicine- F
6. Chronic illness reduced- F
7. Chronic illness outcomes measured- F
8. People eating healthier- F
9. Prescription meds effective- F
10. Mental health-improving- F
Dr. Bens has several more metrics and they are all an F. Healthcare is broken!
With the partnership of the National Health Federation, the oldest health freedom organization in the world (going back to 1955), Charles has a project anyone can join, listing their 3 biggest problems with healthcare, prioritizing those problems, then subjecting the prioritized problems to a matrix of "effort required" versus "market impact" - to arrive at a project for upgrading the system.
https://www.drcharlesbens.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
With the waking up of half the country over the danger and corruption of the health system, now makes a great time to turn the tables on the cartel - to reform the system into a more humane one, for both patients and providers.
Experienced at facilitating divisions among governments, CEOs, and senior staff, Dr. Bens also has expertise in true health and made a health market report card that should motivate any self-thinking American to care:
1. Controlling weight gain- F
2. Improving cancer survival- F
3. Controlling healthcare cost- F
4. Employer wellness ROI- F
5. Hospitals use integrative medicine- F
6. Chronic illness reduced- F
7. Chronic illness outcomes measured- F
8. People eating healthier- F
9. Prescription meds effective- F
10. Mental health-improving- F
Dr. Bens has several more metrics and they are all an F. Healthcare is broken!
With the partnership of the National Health Federation, the oldest health freedom organization in the world (going back to 1955), Charles has a project anyone can join, listing their 3 biggest problems with healthcare, prioritizing those problems, then subjecting the prioritized problems to a matrix of "effort required" versus "market impact" - to arrive at a project for upgrading the system.
https://www.drcharlesbens.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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