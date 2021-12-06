Jason A: This video will shock you.. A PLAN-Demic of Murders & Violence [05.12.2021]

Note: Just like in Denmark right now, but people been killing each other for years and the most murders you don't hear about so WTF... And the sick satanic sexually derailed politicians, and many people are also here in Denmark, and they don't even hide it, no they brag about how many they fuck....'Just like it says in the Bible in the last days... Peoples hearts will turn cold, children will no longer respect their parents, love will be no longer, people will be lovers of themselves, haughtiness, narcissism, unnatural affection, just keep praying my friends, have no Fear, and just know very challenging times hard to deal with are here. God Bless!''These are the end times, but end times or not, this is what becomes of a Godless society.''The veil between this world and the spiritual realm is getting thinner with holes and tears in it, allowing evil spirits and fallen angels greater access to humanity.'105,172 views Dec 5, 2021Jason A1.14M subscribers