BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MLK Jr Day 2026 - Legacy, his, yours, etc...
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 22 hours ago

MLK Jr Day 2026 - Legacy, his, yours, etc...


I always find it HILARIOUS, 
people claim to be anti-Communist, USE Cultural-Marxist divide/conquer Alinsky tactics 
try dismiss and discredit MLK Jr's BIBLICAL "content of character" message by labeling him a COMMUNIST.
Communists are NOT BIBLICAL, they are antithetical to Biblical teachings such as King gave in that line.
Doesn't mean I AGREE 100% with everything Dr/Rev King said, but he was/is 100% Biblically correct in that. 

1 Samuel 16:7 (God speaking to Samuel about choosing David as king)
“But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’”

Galatians 3:28 (Paul on unity in Christ)
“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

James 2:1–4 (warning against favoritism)
“My brethren, do not hold the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory, with partiality. For if there should come into your assembly a man with gold rings, in fine apparel, and there should also come in a poor man in filthy clothes, and you pay attention to the one wearing the fine clothes and say to him, ‘You sit here in a good place,’ and say to the poor man, ‘You stand there,’ or, ‘Sit here at my footstool,’ have you not shown partiality among yourselves, and become judges with evil thoughts?”

Proverbs 31:30 (on true value)
“Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”
(This extends to character over superficial traits for all people.)

Acts 10:34–35 (Peter's revelation at Cornelius' house)
“Then Peter opened his mouth and said: ‘In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him.’”

SO, you can TAKE ISSUE with some other things you may not like he said....
BUT IF YOU ARE ARGUING AGAINST THIS PARTICUAL THING "Content Of Character" that I am highlighting here
YOU are the ATHEISTIC COMMIE here. antithetical to our Nations initial promise of EQUAL that was fallen short and strived for (NOT EQUITY Left idiocy, but real Equal Opportunity) as a loft goal.

We are  ONE HUMAN RACE - yes, different skin-tones, different (at times) regionally different sub-cultures, BUT ONE HUMAN RACE. PERIOD! But RACIST (A Cultural Marxist construct from the started by TROTSKY ("race prejudice") more or less - though Left Marxists Communists try to discredit such claim)!


Keywords
mlkcommerceconsumerholidaycontentcharactermattressbbq
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy