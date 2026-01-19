MLK Jr Day 2026 - Legacy, his, yours, etc...







I always find it HILARIOUS,

people claim to be anti-Communist, USE Cultural-Marxist divide/conquer Alinsky tactics

try dismiss and discredit MLK Jr's BIBLICAL "content of character" message by labeling him a COMMUNIST.

Communists are NOT BIBLICAL, they are antithetical to Biblical teachings such as King gave in that line.

Doesn't mean I AGREE 100% with everything Dr/Rev King said, but he was/is 100% Biblically correct in that.



1 Samuel 16:7 (God speaking to Samuel about choosing David as king)

“But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’”



Galatians 3:28 (Paul on unity in Christ)

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”



James 2:1–4 (warning against favoritism)

“My brethren, do not hold the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory, with partiality. For if there should come into your assembly a man with gold rings, in fine apparel, and there should also come in a poor man in filthy clothes, and you pay attention to the one wearing the fine clothes and say to him, ‘You sit here in a good place,’ and say to the poor man, ‘You stand there,’ or, ‘Sit here at my footstool,’ have you not shown partiality among yourselves, and become judges with evil thoughts?”



Proverbs 31:30 (on true value)

“Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”

(This extends to character over superficial traits for all people.)



Acts 10:34–35 (Peter's revelation at Cornelius' house)

“Then Peter opened his mouth and said: ‘In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him.’”



SO, you can TAKE ISSUE with some other things you may not like he said....

BUT IF YOU ARE ARGUING AGAINST THIS PARTICUAL THING "Content Of Character" that I am highlighting here

YOU are the ATHEISTIC COMMIE here. antithetical to our Nations initial promise of EQUAL that was fallen short and strived for (NOT EQUITY Left idiocy, but real Equal Opportunity) as a loft goal.



We are ONE HUMAN RACE - yes, different skin-tones, different (at times) regionally different sub-cultures, BUT ONE HUMAN RACE. PERIOD! But RACIST (A Cultural Marxist construct from the started by TROTSKY ("race prejudice" ) more or less - though Left Marxists Communists try to discredit such claim)!







