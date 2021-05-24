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Free Ice Cream For Babies If You Put A Needle In Their Arm in Toronto
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52 views • May 24, 2021
Free Ice Cream For Babies If You Put A Needle In Their Arm in Toronto - LIVE with ED JAMNISEK
Ed called me early this morning to tell me that on the grounds of Toronto City Hall they were bribing young children with ice cream if they got a needle full of Trudeau's poison.
Ed tried to film it up close and the police fined him for it - WOW, you simply cannot do anything in Canada at all.
Time to put all of our politicians in prison.
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.me
Ed called me early this morning to tell me that on the grounds of Toronto City Hall they were bribing young children with ice cream if they got a needle full of Trudeau's poison.
Ed tried to film it up close and the police fined him for it - WOW, you simply cannot do anything in Canada at all.
Time to put all of our politicians in prison.
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.me
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