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Hilarious Moment: Vladimir Putin Responds to Joe Biden Speech Giving Ukraine Another $33 Billion in War Aid
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1084 views • April 30, 2022
Yesterday Joe Biden asked Congress for another $33 billion to give to Ukraine for the purchase of more weapons. Joe Biden held a live press conference (with minimal questions of course). After the presser Vladimir Putin was all over it. This is a satirical min-video showing you Putin's reaction to Biden's 'stumbling and bumbling' attempt to sell this war - which is fading out fast for Ukraine and looking for a win for Russia. (Parody video).
#UkraineWeapons #JoeBiden #WarFinished
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#UkraineWeapons #JoeBiden #WarFinished
Please follow me on Social Media
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Contact me: [email protected]
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BD007Marky on Twitter
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TikTok
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My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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