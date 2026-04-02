IRGC announces Phase 3 of Operation Sadegh Promise 4 - strike on Amazon Web Services cloud data center in Bahrain

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IRGC announces Phase 3 of Operation Sadegh Promise 4 resulting in the successful strike of the Amazon Web Services cloud data center in Bahrain.
AWS Bahrain is one of the most critical cloud infrastructure hubs in the Middle East, serving governments, financial institutions and enterprises across the entire region.