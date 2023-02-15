Create New Account
NEW MAJORITY IN CONGRESS TARGETS CDC & WHO IN 2023
High Hopes
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 13, 2023


As Biden announces the coming end of the Covid Public Health Emergency in the US, the new majority in Congress appear to not be letting agencies off the hook. The past three years of remarkably poor public health policy have placed the CDC, WHO, and Social Media companies in the sights of numerous committee investigations, and new legislation seeking answers and medical freedom.


#Congress #CDC #WHO #Accountability #Truth #Freedom


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29duiu-new-majority-in-congress-targets-cdc-and-who-in-2023.html

Keywords
healthcdcpresidentsocial mediauscongressbidenmedicinewhodel bigtreehighwiremedical freedomcovidpublic health emergencynew legislationnew majority

