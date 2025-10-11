BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hamas Official's: Position on Disarmament
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Hamas senior official Basem Naim lays out the group’s position on disarmament in a Sky News interview:

Our weapons are going to be handed over only to the hands of a Palestinian State, and our fighters can be integrated into the Palestinian National Army… We are not going to be disarmed as long as we are not sure this will lead to an independent state able to defend itself.

He added that calls for Hamas to disarm should first be directed at Israel, which he accused of using nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons in Gaza.

Adding, again: 

Trump announced a 100% export tariff on Chinese goods — on top of all existing tariffs currently paid by China.

In a post on Truth Social, he said export controls will also be introduced on critical software.

According to Trump, the measures will take effect on November 1 or sooner, depending on “any further actions or changes taken by China.”

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
