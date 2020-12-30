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Fauci, just stop | Joe Grogan
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49 views • December 30, 2020
'The many contradictions of Dr. Fauci' - Joe Grogan, a former member of the pandemic task force, comments exclusively on the remarks and narratives spun by and around Dr. Anthony Fauci, and why at this point the American people need to be levelled with. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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