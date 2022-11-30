CL Bryant on The Kevin J. Johnston Show - What is Going on In America

The creator of the award-winning documentary RUNAWAY SLAVE, C.L. BRYANT is on the Kevin J. Johnston Show to discuss anti-white hate, Terror group AntiFa, terror group Black Lives Matter, and the sheer number of rights that Blacks have in America Today!





Thank you CL Bryant for your time, it was a great show!





Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA





BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston