CL Bryant on The Kevin J. Johnston Show - What is Going on In America

The creator of the award-winning documentary RUNAWAY SLAVE, C.L. BRYANT is on the Kevin J. Johnston Show to discuss anti-white hate, Terror group AntiFa, terror group Black Lives Matter, and the sheer number of rights that Blacks have in America Today!
Thank you CL Bryant for your time, it was a great show!
Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300
TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston
LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com
GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.