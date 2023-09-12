ADL Declares Pedophiles 'Will Liberate America'

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are working towards the strategic goal of legalizing child rape and pedophilia, according to an insider who warns the achievement of this objective will result in the downfall of American civilization.
The ADL have been attempting to normalize pedophilia behind the scenes for more than a century – and now they are becoming so arrogant that we are seeing the fruits of their labor right out in the open.
- Find out which 'health' foods contain hidden toxins and get your metabolism back in order: https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/TPV
Mirrored - The People's Voice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.