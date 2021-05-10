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FREEDOM TALK 2 WITH STEFAN LANKA, ANDY KAUFMAN, AND DEAN BRAUS
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21 views • May 10, 2021
FREEDOM TALK 2 WITH STEFAN LANKA, ANDY KAUFMAN, AND DEAN BRAUS
See also
THE FOUNDATIONS AND FLAWS OF VIRAL THEORY
A great explanation of all things wrong with the Medical Establishment and all things related to the Viral Contagion Theory.
https://www.roxytube.com/v/3fNHz9
Dr Tom Cowans Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 Electricc Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Entire playlist on the subject:
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/virus-mania-part-2-with-french-subtitles_7pyqw9ipKFW5m5j.html/list/IcVyyYwKw8BJmKb
Viruses and the germ theory
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CD6U5X
Ep 81 Exosomes- Water- Fear- Viruses And The Roots To All Disease
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZvzBMQ
SpaceBusters - Virology Debunks Corona
https://www.roxytube.com/v/wy64AX
Dr Thomas Cowan - Analysis of Official Claim of Isolation of Covid-19
https://www.roxytube.com/v/M62nw1
__________________
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[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
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See also
THE FOUNDATIONS AND FLAWS OF VIRAL THEORY
A great explanation of all things wrong with the Medical Establishment and all things related to the Viral Contagion Theory.
https://www.roxytube.com/v/3fNHz9
Dr Tom Cowans Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 Electricc Virology: the truth about viruses
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Entire playlist on the subject:
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/virus-mania-part-2-with-french-subtitles_7pyqw9ipKFW5m5j.html/list/IcVyyYwKw8BJmKb
Viruses and the germ theory
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CD6U5X
Ep 81 Exosomes- Water- Fear- Viruses And The Roots To All Disease
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZvzBMQ
SpaceBusters - Virology Debunks Corona
https://www.roxytube.com/v/wy64AX
Dr Thomas Cowan - Analysis of Official Claim of Isolation of Covid-19
https://www.roxytube.com/v/M62nw1
__________________
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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