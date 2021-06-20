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Live fire and fire, training in Mexico
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81 views • June 20, 2021
Live fire and fire...!!
Contact Risks Incorporated and Orlando "Andy" Wilson for firearmstraining cources.
Wether you need training for recreational shooting or for a group of professional police units like those depicted in the below video Risks Incorporated can formulate a training course to cover your group's needs.
www.risks-incorporated.com
[email protected]
Contact Risks Incorporated and Orlando "Andy" Wilson for firearmstraining cources.
Wether you need training for recreational shooting or for a group of professional police units like those depicted in the below video Risks Incorporated can formulate a training course to cover your group's needs.
www.risks-incorporated.com
[email protected]
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