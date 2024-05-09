Enbridge: Secret Invasion with Vanessa Davis

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Vanessa Davis from Saint Clair township talks to Eileen about the crude oil facilities on Murphy Road that is causing serious health and environmental issues to local residents. The lawsuit against Embridge, Sunoco and Great Lakes Petroleum has been ongoing for over six years.





She created a non-profit organization called Families Reclaiming Our Environment (FROE) to help others have a voice.





