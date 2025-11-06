Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 6 November 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

💥 Sever Group's units inflicted fire damage on formations of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Sadki, Proletarskoye, Miropolye, Iskriskovshchina, and Korchakovka (Sumy reg).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, RU troops hit formations of one motorised infantry brig of the AFU and one territorial defence brig close to Sinelnikovo and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

▪️ AFU losses up to 170 troops, 14 motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Three ammo depots & 9 materiel depots, neutralised.

📍 Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops launched strikes at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigs, one assault brig of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and one national guard brig close to Novoplatonovka, Tatyanovka, Shiykovka, Petrovka (Kharkov reg), Yarovaya, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

➡️ Assault detachments of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region). Three attacks of the 144th Mechanised Brigade, the 92nd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 15th National Guard Brigade to unblock the encircled formations were repelled near Nechvolodovka and Blagodatovka in Kharkov region.

⚡️ The attempt of a group of servicemen of the 116th Mech'd Brig of the AFU to break out of the encirclement in a W direction has been thwarted. A breakthrough by enemy assault group to the destroyed Oskol River crossing for its restoration was thwarted close to Petrovka (Kharkov reg).

▪️ Over past 24 hrs, up to 50 servicemen, one TMM-3 heavy mech'd bridge, 12 motor vehics, & 4 electronic warfare stations, neutralised close to Kupyansk (Kharkov reg).

▪️ In total, up to 215 troops, two armoured fight vehics, 22 motor vehics, & 1 artill gun eliminated in the Zapad Group's area. 7 electronic warfare stations & 3 ammo depots, neutralised.

📍 Yug GOFs units took more lines & positions. Strikes were delivered at formations of five mech'd brigs, one assault brig, one mountain assault brig of the AFU, one marine brig, and one territorial defence brig close to Seversk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Nikiforovka, & Konstantinovka (DPR).

▪️ UKR lost up to 95 troops, two tanks, three armoured fight vehics, 16 motor vehics, and two field artill guns. One electronic warfare station, 1 ammo depot, & 1 materiel depot, destroyed.

➡️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade, one airborne brigade, three assault brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Toretskoye, Rodinskoye, Dobropolye, Kotlino (Donetsk People's Republic), Demurino, and Volnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).