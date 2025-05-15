© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBA Playoffs 2025 – Timberwolves Are BACK!
The Minnesota Timberwolves are BACK and looking stronger than ever in the 2025 NBA Playoffs! 🐺🔥
After knocking out the Golden State Warriors in a dominant Game 5 performance, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are proving they’re not just playoff guests — they’re real contenders. With 22 points and 12 assists from Edwards and elite play in the paint by Gobert, the Wolves are hungry for their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.
🏀 Coach Chris Finch says it best: “Go out and prove it!”
