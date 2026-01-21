Is War Coming – Iran, Denmark, Cuba & Norway 01/21/2026

Today we see four nations getting closer and closer to War. Norway has informed citizens of property requisitions during wartime, Canada prepares for potential U.S. Military invasion, F-15E Fighter jets has been deployed to the Middle East – and the whole world is watching. Finally, we see that Cuba approves measure to move to the “State of War” amid tension with the U.S.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions