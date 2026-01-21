Is War Coming – Iran, Denmark, Cuba & Norway 01/21/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see four nations getting closer and closer to War. Norway has informed citizens of property requisitions during wartime, Canada prepares for potential U.S. Military invasion, F-15E Fighter jets has been deployed to the Middle East – and the whole world is watching. Finally, we see that Cuba approves measure to move to the “State of War” amid tension with the U.S.
00:00Intro
02:36Silver
05:27Is War Coming
07:29Iran
11:30Cuba
18:22Israel
20:08Pentecost Rapture of the Bride