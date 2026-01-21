BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is War Coming – Iran, Denmark, Cuba & Norway 01/21/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
259 views • 2 days ago

Today we see four nations getting closer and closer to War. Norway has informed citizens of property requisitions during wartime, Canada prepares for potential U.S. Military invasion, F-15E Fighter jets has been deployed to the Middle East – and the whole world is watching. Finally, we see that Cuba approves measure to move to the “State of War” amid tension with the U.S.

Keywords
irancubawarcomingdenmarknorwayprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:36Silver

05:27Is War Coming

07:29Iran

11:30Cuba

18:22Israel

20:08Pentecost Rapture of the Bride

