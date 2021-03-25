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Mexico’s Eugenio Derbez Grills Fauci: The Interview You Won’t See on Mainstream Media
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140 views • March 25, 2021
CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENCE - 19 March 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci is no stranger to media interviews. Since the pandemic made him a household name, he’s even been called a media darling.
So when Fauci agreed to an interview with Eugenio Derbez, he may have assumed the famed Mexican actor, director and producer would treat him the way the U.S. mainstream media usually does — with kid gloves.
That didn’t happen. Instead, Derbez lobbed one pointed question after another — and didn’t settle for non-answers.
From lack of long-term safety testing, to vaccine makers’ lack of liability, to the eventual mandating of COVID vaccines for kids (even though their risk of getting the virus is about 0.00% – 0.19% ) to the use of fetal cell lines in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — no subject was off limits.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is no stranger to media interviews. Since the pandemic made him a household name, he’s even been called a media darling.
So when Fauci agreed to an interview with Eugenio Derbez, he may have assumed the famed Mexican actor, director and producer would treat him the way the U.S. mainstream media usually does — with kid gloves.
That didn’t happen. Instead, Derbez lobbed one pointed question after another — and didn’t settle for non-answers.
From lack of long-term safety testing, to vaccine makers’ lack of liability, to the eventual mandating of COVID vaccines for kids (even though their risk of getting the virus is about 0.00% – 0.19% ) to the use of fetal cell lines in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — no subject was off limits.
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