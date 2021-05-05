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DR JUDY MIKOVITS: HOW COVID-19 'VACCINES' MAY DESTROY THE LIVES OF MILLIONS
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292 views • May 05, 2021
January 31st, 2021.

Free Speech Warrior

STORY AT-A-GLANCE
* The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine. It’s more accurately an experimental gene therapy that could prematurely kill large amounts of the population and disable exponentially more
* Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades, it must be complexed with lipids or polymers. COVID-19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis
Free mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases. As such, injecting synthetic thermostable mRNA (mRNA that is resistant to breaking down) is highly problematic as it can fuel chronic, long-term inflammation
* Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID-19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation
* Anyone with an inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease or chronic Lyme and those with acquired immune deficiency/dysfunction from any microbial pathogen, brain trauma or environmental toxin are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Full information attached to this interview is available here : https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/31/covid-19-vaccine-gene-therapy.aspx
Keywords
childrenmurderbrainvaccinenanotechnologyillegalkillinflammationdr judy mikovitsinjectiongene therapymrna
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