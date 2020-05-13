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Borg Agenda Addendum - Images, clips, warning, inspiration
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32 views • May 13, 2020
Originally published March 16, 2019.
My voice is a bit muffled at min. 4:45 for about 15 seconds, sorry!
Also, the volume of the first couple of Borg interview clips was too low. Sorry again! Elon just said he's an alien (this occurs at minute 1:45 of the interview linked below, if you'd like to hear it for yourself). He also said tat when e looks at other people, he thinks, "Not bad for a human." Whaaat??? So what's up with Mr. Musk?
Elon Musk Borg interview: https://youtu.be/Ra3fv8gl6NE
My voice is a bit muffled at min. 4:45 for about 15 seconds, sorry!
Also, the volume of the first couple of Borg interview clips was too low. Sorry again! Elon just said he's an alien (this occurs at minute 1:45 of the interview linked below, if you'd like to hear it for yourself). He also said tat when e looks at other people, he thinks, "Not bad for a human." Whaaat??? So what's up with Mr. Musk?
Elon Musk Borg interview: https://youtu.be/Ra3fv8gl6NE
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