Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to deceive the masses; ai and propaganda
48 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Automatic Speech Recognition devices spy on you 24/7. Not only have people experienced weird voice messages from these devices, they also control "the narrative". Asking the Google assistant if the earth is flat , it will avoid answering the question and will cite some wikipedia page saying it is likely spherical 🤣😂😂😂. If your research never goes beyond this scope you're trapped in this metaverse like blackbox and you will be easily misled. This new age propaganda world requires a critical mind anti brainwashing. This is an "infowar" the information is weaponized, literally, because ai not only deceives you but electricity/ radiation/ microwaves will actually "hack your brain" and will eventually kill you off. 

"... for we are not ignorant of his devices" 

Keywords
deceptionpropagandamanipulationpersuasioninternet of thingsautomatic speech recognitioncognitive hackbehavior altering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket