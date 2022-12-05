How to deceive the masses; ai and propaganda

Automatic Speech Recognition devices spy on you 24/7. Not only have people experienced weird voice messages from these devices, they also control "the narrative". Asking the Google assistant if the earth is flat , it will avoid answering the question and will cite some wikipedia page saying it is likely spherical 🤣😂😂😂. If your research never goes beyond this scope you're trapped in this metaverse like blackbox and you will be easily misled. This new age propaganda world requires a critical mind anti brainwashing. This is an "infowar" the information is weaponized, literally, because ai not only deceives you but electricity/ radiation/ microwaves will actually "hack your brain" and will eventually kill you off.
"... for we are not ignorant of his devices"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.