Netanyahu celebrates Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, at General Staff Forum & threatens

Netanyahu celebrates Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, at General Staff Forum:

▪️ We must destroy the Iranian axis

▪️ This is within our power

▪️ This is historic year for Israel's security

▪️ Happy New Year

Adding: Another helping of BS from US for Israel:

🚨US threatens "nuclear option" against International Criminal Court

The United States is weighing sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), potentially putting its daily operations at risk in retaliation for investigations into alleged Israeli war crimes, Reuters reports.

The sanctions could severely disrupt the Hague-based ICC’s ability to function, affecting everything from staff salaries to access to essential services. Emergency meetings are already underway at the court as officials brace for the move.

Accusing the ICC of overreaching its jurisdiction on US and Israeli personnel, the US vows to take further action unless the court changes course.