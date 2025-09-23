BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu celebrates Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, at General Staff Forum & threatens
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu celebrates Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, at General Staff Forum:  

▪️ We must destroy the Iranian axis

▪️ This is within our power 

▪️ This is historic year for Israel's security

▪️ Happy New Year

Adding:  Another helping of BS from US for Israel:  

🚨US threatens "nuclear option" against International Criminal Court

The United States is weighing sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), potentially putting its daily operations at risk in retaliation for investigations into alleged Israeli war crimes, Reuters reports.

The sanctions could severely disrupt the Hague-based ICC’s ability to function, affecting everything from staff salaries to access to essential services. Emergency meetings are already underway at the court as officials brace for the move.

Accusing the ICC of overreaching its jurisdiction on US and Israeli personnel, the US vows to take further action unless the court changes course.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy