Gobierno de Españizuela: copy-paste de Chávez

Ser comunista es fácil. No requiere de inteligencia ni de creatividad.
Solo tienes que escoger una frase del "manual comunista" y repetirla como un loro.
Chávez lo copia de Fidel Castro.
Y Pedro Sánchez de Chávez.
Lo mejor. Si no tienes capacidad cerebral suficiente ni siquiera tienes que memorizar la frase. La puedes llevar escrita. Y por supuesto ni siquiera tienes que cumplir lo prometido.
Huye de Españizuela o te hundirás con el Titanic.
