Gobierno de Españizuela: copy-paste de Chávez
Vete de España
Published Yesterday

Ser comunista es fácil. No requiere de inteligencia ni de creatividad.

Solo tienes que escoger una frase del "manual comunista" y repetirla como un loro.

Chávez lo copia de Fidel Castro.

Y Pedro Sánchez de Chávez. 

Lo mejor. Si no tienes capacidad cerebral suficiente ni siquiera tienes que memorizar la frase. La puedes llevar escrita. Y por supuesto ni siquiera tienes que cumplir lo prometido.

Huye de Españizuela o te hundirás con el Titanic.

agenda 2030spaincomunismocorrupcionespanadisidenciaactivismodictadura comunistaviviendas sociales

