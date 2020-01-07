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Iran tensions could be a ‘win’ for US oil producers: Jon Hilsenrath
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3 views • January 07, 2020
Turning Point USA spokesman Rob Smith, FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell and The Wall Street Journal’s Jon Hilsenrath discuss the impact rising tensions with Iran are having on the oil market.
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