Quo Vadis





Nov 17, 2022

In this video we share Pope Pius X's Terrifying Prophetic Vision.





There are many prophecies concerning the end of the papacy and the Church.





According to some interpreters, Francis may be the last pope predicted centuries ago.





What did Pius X say about the end of the papacy?





Pope PIUS X'S PREDICTIONS ARE TERRIFYING.





WHEN WILL THE END OF THE WORLD COME?





Pius X was born in 1835. His pontificate lasted from 1903 to 1914.





He went down in history as a pioneer of the liturgical movement, which made it easier for the sick to participate in the Holy Mass.





In 1909, during one of his official audiences, Pope Pius X unexpectedly fell over and fell into a kind of coma .





According to the eyewitness accounts, the expression on the face of the Holy Father changed drastically and it was obvious that the priest was terrified.





What I saw was terrible.





I don't know if it was me or my successor.





I saw the Pope fleeing from the Vatican among the corpses of his priests.





He will hide in some unknown place, but after a short time he will die a violent death.





Pope Pius X reported later.





In his vision, the pope also saw temples that will be set on fire by people who do not care about their religious and historical value.





Pope Pius X also gave the exact circumstances of the end of the world:





When the Coliseum collapses, the end of our world will begin!





The Holy Father returned to this vision in 1914 during his death.





Then he added:





Respect for God has disappeared from the hearts of men.





They will soon try to erase Him completely from their memory.





Pius X added that it was "one of my successors of the same name".





To date, it has not been established whether the then head of the church meant the name Pius, or his baptismal name Joseph (Giuseppe Sarto).





Soon after this event, the world remembered another terrible prophecy concerning the last pope and the end of the world.





Saint Malachy also spoke of the persecution of Christians preceding the end of the world .





During the worst persecution of the Holy Roman Church, Peter the Roman will sit on the throne, and he will shepherd the sheep through many tribulations, after which the city of seven hills of Rome will be destroyed and the terrible Judge will judge his people.





Both prophecies are surprisingly consistent.





In both, the end of the world is inextricably linked with the fall of the church and the death of the last of the popes.





The third part of the secret of Fatima speaks of the consequences of the crisis of faith and morals in the history of mankind and was intended "exclusively for popes".





However, when the woman fell seriously ill at the turn of 1943 and 1944, persuaded by the bishop, she decided to write down the secret.





It was publicly proclaimed by Pope John Paul II in 2000.





Allegedly, Mary showed the figure of the Holy Father in it, kneeling on the mountain under a large cross and mortally wounded by soldiers' bullets and arrows from a bow.





A similar fate befell bishops, priests, other members of the clergy and lay people.





Pope Pius X died on August 20, 1914 at the age of 79.





The Italian press wrote, the “Saint is Dead.”





His tombstone is engraved with the words; “Pope Pius X, poor and yet rich, gentle and humble of heart, unconquerable champion of the Catholic Faith, whose constant endeavor it was to renew all things in Christ.”





Two religious sisters who were cured through his prayers confirmed the healings after his death and endorsed his canonization to sainthood.





He was canonized Saint Pius X on May 29, 1954.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IhBmF8sl5M



