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Cardio Myopathy Heart Attack Dr. Wallach Radio Show 10 25 21
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26 views • October 26, 2021
Cardio Cardio Myopathy Heart Attack Dr. Wallach Radio Show 10 25 21
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Air Date: Monday, October 25, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the story of a 17 year old boy who died from a cardio myopathy heart attack. Asserting is sad because it didn't have to happen. Stating that his research has shown that cardio myopathy is caused by nutritional deficiencies. Stating that he has done thousands of autopsies on children that had died from cardio myopathy heart attacks.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from George Washington University. Researchers looked at more than 400 Chinese Virus patients across the country who take aspirin for other unrelated reasons. Compared them to patients who did not take aspirin. Finding the aspirin users had a 44% decreased risk of needing mechanical ventilation, a 43% decreased risk of being admitted the ICU and a 47% decreased risk of dying in a hospital.
Callers
Marc is experiencing leg pain from sciatica.
Deborah is pregnant and a scan has shown the fetus has spina bifida.
Ron had a heart attack and has had stents put in his heart.
Xavier has a dog that has been diagnosed with kidney failure.
#diabetes #hbp #sciatica Heart Attack Dr. Wallach Radio Show 10 25 21
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Monday, October 25, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the story of a 17 year old boy who died from a cardio myopathy heart attack. Asserting is sad because it didn't have to happen. Stating that his research has shown that cardio myopathy is caused by nutritional deficiencies. Stating that he has done thousands of autopsies on children that had died from cardio myopathy heart attacks.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from George Washington University. Researchers looked at more than 400 Chinese Virus patients across the country who take aspirin for other unrelated reasons. Compared them to patients who did not take aspirin. Finding the aspirin users had a 44% decreased risk of needing mechanical ventilation, a 43% decreased risk of being admitted the ICU and a 47% decreased risk of dying in a hospital.
Callers
Marc is experiencing leg pain from sciatica.
Deborah is pregnant and a scan has shown the fetus has spina bifida.
Ron had a heart attack and has had stents put in his heart.
Xavier has a dog that has been diagnosed with kidney failure.
#diabetes #hbp #sciatica Heart Attack Dr. Wallach Radio Show 10 25 21
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