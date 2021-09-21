Music of Psalm 3 (Tehilim) in English, The Lord helps His people in Trouble

Psalms Chapter 3 TehilimMusical painting, Studio full Version - recorded end of 2020.The Lord helps his people in Trouble;A Psalm of David when he fled from Absalom his son, Music by Bindernowski.People usually say, the Word of Elohim shall be free.Yes, You can read the bible if you like...But as for the recording of the music itself, it is not for free, even if one has a home recording studio – the equipment simply does not drop down from the sky or out of nowhere.In any case, you don't have to pay to listen to the psalm and the music in this video, I only ask if you are willing and able to give a donation, regardless a little or a lot.If you want to buy it in best quality and without watermark, it's up to you.Though I only get a provision of it, but it still helps keep going..You can buy the music in best quality with commercial licenses and no watermark using the link at Pond 5 – you won't find it anywhere else, as I am selling my music and footage's exclusive there.It will help me to buy food and continue producing more music.Or if you feel led to donate directly, any amount is greatly appreciated.If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.