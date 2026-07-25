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RT News - July 25 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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July 25, 2026

rt.com


Breaking news this hour. Eleven people are killed including four children in the latest Ukrainian terror attack on a Russian tourist resort. Five more children are wounded. The Houthi Government claims responsibility for striking a major Saudi Refinery Complex, this is amid another round of the sides trading aerial salvos. The US Senate votes to block a resolution that would prevent Donald Trump from continuing the war on Iran without Congressional approval. But Capitol Hill's political games are ultimately hurting American consumers as gas prices shoot up. Dozens of Palestinians are abducted by Israeli forces as settlers step up deadly raids on the West Bank.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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