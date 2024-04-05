Create New Account
The Aida group near Belogorovka quietly Walked along the Mountainside to enemy positions and Destroyed 6 UKR Nazis in Close Combat.
Russian fighters stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the foot of the White Mountain

▪️ The Aida group near Belogorovka quietly walked along the mountainside to enemy positions and destroyed 6 Nazis in close combat, after which it gained a foothold and waited for reinforcements.

▪️Hades recalled that the White Mountain was stormed by Red Army soldiers in a similar way in 1943. Then they surrounded it and took the dug-in Germans into the cauldron. / corr. rt.com V.Andritsa/

RVvoenkor

Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz “Aida” detachment continue to operate near Bilohorivka.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

