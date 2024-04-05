Russian fighters stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the foot of the White Mountain
▪️ The Aida group near Belogorovka quietly walked along the mountainside to enemy positions and destroyed 6 Nazis in close combat, after which it gained a foothold and waited for reinforcements.
▪️Hades recalled that the White Mountain was stormed by Red Army soldiers in a similar way in 1943. Then they surrounded it and took the dug-in Germans into the cauldron. / corr. rt.com V.Andritsa/
RVvoenkor
Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz “Aida” detachment continue to operate near Bilohorivka.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.