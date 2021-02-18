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Is there any chance of saving the Republic
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20 views • February 18, 2021
Many think that we can save America, and the republic by fighting the beast Locally. I want to believe that as well, but I also believe it may be too late.
If States stopped allowing their representatives to live in Washinton DC and kept them at home we could slow the roll.
If States stopped allowing their representatives to live in Washinton DC and kept them at home we could slow the roll.
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