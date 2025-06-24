THE TECHNOCRATIC TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA: Exclusive Interview with World's Leading Nanotech Whistleblower, Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Jeff Berwick calls this the most important and probably the most terrifying video he has put out in years. It has nothing to do with nukes, and everything to do with the ticking time bomb in your body - EVEN IF YOU DIDN’T GET THE CLOT SHOT! Don’t miss this one if you want to know the antidote to survive the satanic transhumanist revolution without becoming a hackable human robot.





The miraculous, plasma generating TZLA Machine: https://tzla.club

Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Personal Website: https://dranamihalcea.com

Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Medical Clinic in Yelm, WA: https://ammedicalmd.com

LIGHT MEDICINE: A New Paradigm — The Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity: https://a.co/d/1rbnEmz

TRANSHUMAN: The Real COVID 19 Agenda - Volume 1: https://a.co/d/gLYsq1O

TRANSHUMAN: Overcoming the Global Depopulation Agenda - Volume II: https://a.co/d/2uHKCEO

How to Tame a Demon: A short practical guide to organized intimidation stalking, electronic torture, and mind control - Robert Duncan: https://a.co/d/bfFo8eG

Check the plasma research case studies by Dr. Ana Mihalcea: https://experiments.tzla.club/authors/ana-maria-mihalcea-md-phd

Bio-well measurements before and after plasma session: https://experiments.tzla.club/article/from-pain-to-power-olis-plasma-therapy-success-story



