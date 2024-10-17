17 years old boy Shams Jaradat, tortured and abducted by Zionist Brownshirts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionists raided the home of Bilal Jaradat in Silo al-Harethia near Jenin in the West Bank of Palestine, and abducted his 17 year old son Shams to an undisclosed location. During the raid the Zionist destroyed the family’s car and home. Obada Tahayne was on site.
Filmed: 13/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇