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SHOCK REPORT: European Countries SECRETLY Funding War In Ukraine Admits Russia
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120 views • April 24, 2022
Frances Martel from Breitbart reports, The Russian news agency Tass reported on Wednesday that European states had “significantly increased gas purchases from Russia” this year despite global calls to boycott trade with the country in light of its ongoing war in Ukraine.
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