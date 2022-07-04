Happy 4th of July

I believe the sun is a very small representation of God's awesome power. The enemy tries to corrupt science and claim to put the sun in the center of the universe is to worship the sun. This is not true. God made the sun and the light from it is of God. It is certainly not all of God, just a small display of His glorious unapproachable light.

John 8:12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.





Purple Rain for real!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hmRIlKFssFtH