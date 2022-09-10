The Who and the Why behind 9 11

David gives us the background for 9 11.

09/11 – A date that lives on in history. What really happened? What has it led to? What have we learned?

Foster wanted to blow the lid off this most notorious of false flag events once and for all, so he reached out to the researcher he considers most deeply informed about the scheme and the science for this 20th anniversary expose.

About our guest… David Icke’s 900 page masterwork "THE TRIGGER: The Lie that Changed The World - Who Really Did it and Why" is the most definitive explanation of the real who, why and how it was pulled off.

https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/media/video/108



