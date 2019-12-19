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THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - TUESDAY 12/17/19 MICHAEL SAVAGE
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36 views • December 19, 2019
12/16/2019 - "Re-defining Talk Radio"
On Today's Show:
Savage and his audience share more close brush with death stories, while the rest of the crowd talks about impeachment.
Guest:
Zach Schapira, executive director of the J’accuse Coalition for Justice - on the Jersey City shooting and the resurgence of anti-semitism in America.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life"
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
On Today's Show:
Savage and his audience share more close brush with death stories, while the rest of the crowd talks about impeachment.
Guest:
Zach Schapira, executive director of the J’accuse Coalition for Justice - on the Jersey City shooting and the resurgence of anti-semitism in America.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life"
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
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