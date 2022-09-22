Weather Modification Fact or Fiction?

Dear Friends,

I want to share the following truthful statements with you. Some of them I have coined while others I have heard over the years spoken by other people.

1. There are two kinds of people living on this earth, those who make things happen and those who watch things happen.

2. If you do not know that something exists, you will not look for it.

3. You will never get what you expect; you will only get what you inspect.

4. Without faith in God, nothing supernatural will happen in your life.

5. If you do not plan your day, someone else will.

6. If God is not on the move in your life, then Satan is.

WEATHER MODIFICATION

It was in the middle of the 1980’s that I began to read about the U.S. government and its attempts to control the weather. This was not a new concept since as a young man in the 1950’s, I had read about “cloud seeding” in Reader’s Digest, with the objective of bringing rain to areas that needed it. This was not very sophisticated since it was done with modified “crop dusters” that would fly into a cloud formation and spray small particles of silver, potassium iodide or dry ice. This turned the water moisture in the cloud into ice crystals and they would fall to the ground as water drops or snowflakes depending on the temperature.

But in the late 1980’s I started receiving reports about a secret underground U.S. base located in Pine Gap, Australia. There are few surface buildings on the site and they serve as cover for the entrance shafts to this huge underground complex. It was reported that there is a shaft descending 5,000 feet with a huge antenna extending all the way to the bottom. Such a gigantic antenna could be used to generate a massive stationary electromagnetic wave around the earth. There is a nuclear power plant in the complex that can generate the necessary electricity to create these huge electromagnetic waves.

I wrote about the subject in The Dove magazine in the early 1990’s, including the different HAARP installations around the world, which were being used to augment the energy waves coming from Pine Gap. In addition, there was an increase of high altitude spraying by military aircraft and the long-lasting contrails left in the sky by high-flying aircraft became known as “chemtrails” that most people living in North America and Western Europe have seen for many years. Weather modification happens when barium or aluminum salts are sprayed into the atmosphere, dispersed by winds and ionized by the electronic magnetic waves to create an energy field that alters the jet streams and moves weather systems of rain or snow in a direction that the policy makers of weather modification desires.

The last 10 years has seen catastrophic havoc when it comes to weather modification, especially this winter as the Eastern and Southern part of the United States has been in a brutal winter grip while the west is experiencing a drought.

It has become clear to me that weather modification is indeed a reality that few people take seriously. It is time to use our spiritual weapons and come against this sinister project by a cabal of World Government leaders, whose goal is to create a food crisis that will cause starvation, resulting in the deaths of millions of people.

I am standing on the promises given in the Bible where God stated that He will not disrupt the natural order of the weather that is vital for food and water.

“And Noah builded an altar unto the LORD; and took of every clean beast, and of every clean fowl, and offered burnt offerings on the altar.

And the LORD smelled a sweet savour; and the LORD said in his heart, I will not again curse the ground any more for man's sake; for the imagination of man's heart is evil from his youth; neither will I again smite any more every thing living, as I have done.

While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:20-22)

God has set holy angels to be in charge of the weather on the earth.

“And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.” (Revelation 7:1)

Read the Rest: https://www.eaec.org/desk/02-22-2015.pdf



